LONDON Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland will give its chief executive Stephen Hester a share-based bonus for 2011 worth some 963,000 pounds ($1.5 million), the part-nationalised British bank said on Thursday.

RBS said it had allocated Hester a 2011 annual performance award of 3.6 million shares.

It added this was worth 963,000 pounds based on the bank's closing share price of 26.75 pence when it made its decision.

The bonus award is down from Hester's bonus of 2 million pounds last year, but RBS said he still deserved one for having made "substantial progress in making RBS safer."

"The board is aware of the difficulties in trying to reconcile the competing objectives of all our stakeholders. This is especially true on the issue of pay," Chairman Philip Hampton said in a statement.

"Stephen Hester's pay award reflects progress in the categories agreed with our shareholders as set out in the Remuneration Report. His pay is strongly geared to the recovery of RBS, which he was recruited to turn around, having played no part in its collapse," he added.

($1 = 0.6370 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tim Castle)