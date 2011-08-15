HONG KONG Aug 15 State-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said on Monday that it has hired two senior bankers for its team in China, looking to gain ground in the country's booming capital markets.

The bank said in a statement that it had appointed Qing Cheng Hua, a former JPMorgan banker in China, as country executive for its local unit RBS (China) Co Ltd.

It also named Charles Zhuo Xiao as managing director, China origination. He previously worked at Nomura. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)