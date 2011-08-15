* RBS sees "significant progress" in China growth plans

HONG KONG Aug 15 State-controlled Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said on Monday that it has hired two senior bankers for its team in China, looking to gain ground in the country's booming capital markets.

The bank said in a statement that it had appointed Qing Cheng Hua, a former JPMorgan banker in China, as country executive for its local unit RBS (China) Co Ltd.

It also named Charles Zhuo Xiao as managing director, China origination. He previously worked at Nomura.

RBS, 83 percent owned by the British government after a bailout during the credit crisis, has made a series of top-level appointments this year, including the April hiring of Sherry Liu as chairman and chief executive of RBS in China.

In late May, the bank launched its Huaying Securities joint venture in China with Guolian Securities, in a bid to underwrite local stocks and bonds.

"We have made significant progress in our China growth strategy in the first half of the year," Liu said in the statement.

Equity issuance in Asia-Pacific rose 3.5 percent to $109.1 billion in the first half of the year, the second-highest for the six-month period since 2007, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Mergers and acquisitions in the Asia excluding Japan jumped 28 percent from a year earlier to about $312 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)