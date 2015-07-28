Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
LONDON, July 28 State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said it intends to sell up to $2.2 billion more shares in its former U.S. arm Citizens, which would cut its stake in the business to less than a quarter.
RBS said on Tuesday it would sell 75 million shares in Citizens in an underwritten public follow-on offering, plus up to 11.25 million more shares in an over-allotment option. Citizens shares closed at $25.94 in New York on Monday.
RBS said if all the shares and the over-allotment option are sold it would have 132.7 million shares in Citizens left, or a 24.7 percent stake.
RBS said it will no longer consolidate its Citizens holding in its financial accounts following the sale. The move is expected to give a substantial boost to its capital strength. (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.