LONDON, Sept 1 Royal Bank of Scotland is to stop doing business with companies involved in the manufacture of cluster bombs, following pressure from human rights organisations who have campaigned to ban them.

Amnesty International said more than 10,000 people had emailed RBS Chief Executive Stephen Hester over the last month to demand that RBS - which is 83 percent owned by the UK government after a credit-crisis bailout - stop investing in companies that make cluster munitions.

"The effects of cluster bombs are utterly horrific and so many RBS customers were outraged to find their bank was in any way involved in funding companies implicated in their production," said Amnesty International director Oliver Sprague.

RBS confirmed it would no longer do business with companies which contravene the Oslo Convention on cluster munitions, but declined to name them.

"After discussions with various NGO (non-governmental organisation) groups, we have identified some defence sector clients whose activities could be considered to be outside the spirit of the Convention. As a result, we will be suspending all further services to any client where we cannot be certain that they are in compliance with our policy," the bank said.

Cluster bombs scatter hundreds of small-scale bombs across a wide area and are blamed by campaigners for killing and maiming tens of thousands of people, mainly in poor countries, often years after they have been used in conflicts.

The United States, the world's largest producer of cluster munitions, has so far shunned joining a global treaty banning cluster bombs although it says it will ban them from 2018.

Earlier this week, RBS said it had decided to stop raising capital for Belarus due to concerns over the country's political situation. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor and Erica Billingham)