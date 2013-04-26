UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
LONDON, April 26 State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said it would ask shareholders for approval to issue debt that converts into equity if the bank hits trouble.
The bank said on Friday that in response to UK regulatory requirements for banks to hold more capital and to allow it "to manage its capital in the optimal way" it would seek approval to issue loss-absorbing capital instruments in the form of equity convertible notes (ECNs), also known as "CoCos".
CoCos are bonds that convert into new shares if an event occurs, such as if a bank's capital ratio fell below 7 percent. RBS needs shareholder approval as issuing new shares could dilute existing shareholders.
Other UK banks are also considering issuing CoCos and Barclays' shareholders gave approval for it to issue ECNs on Thursday.
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.