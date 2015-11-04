* Bank accused of providing erroneous documents -Times
* RBS denies falsifying customer records
* RBS says have been "minor" discrepancies in records
* FCA says no evidence banks interfered with information
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Nov 4 Royal Bank of Scotland has
denied allegations it manipulated evidence in order to pay lower
compensation to small firms mis-sold complex interest rate
hedging products.
A report in The Times newspaper said RBS had been accused of
providing flawed documents to independent reviewers who oversaw
compensation payouts to victims, including a record of a sales
call that never took place.
"We categorically deny falsifying customer records to
influence the outcome of the review process," an RBS spokesman
said on Wednesday.
RBS was one of several British banks found by the country's
financial regulator to have mis-sold the products, which were
supposed to protect small firms against rising interest rates,
but left them facing hefty charges when rates fell.
Businesses also complained they were not warned about the
cost of breaking the agreements.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) ordered banks to
compensate affected customers and set up a scheme to compensate
them overseen by independent assessors, often large accountancy
firms. RBS faced more claims than any other bank and set aside
1.5 billion pounds ($2.31 billion) for compensation, more than
any other lender.
The Times said it had discovered documents that indicate the
bank supplied erroneous customer records to assessors during the
review process. RBS said there had been "minor and
non-consequential discrepancies" in historical records but the
issues raised did not determine the findings of the review.
"An independent reviewer approved the final redress outcome
after a review of any documentation deemed relevant by them. We
have at all times worked in line with the FCA agreed process to
ensure that all customers get fair and reasonable redress," the
spokesman said.
The FCA said in June it would review how the redress scheme
has operated.
The regulator said on Wednesday that it had received a
number of allegations that banks had provided inaccurate or
incomplete information to the independent reviewers but had
found no evidence to support the claims.
"Based on the information provided to us, and by checking
with the independent reviewers and bank records, we have, to
date, not found evidence to suggest that the banks had been
improperly failing to provide information, or interfered with
information provided, to the independent reviewer," it said.
Britain's High Court gave permission in April for a judicial
review of the scheme, a decision that could lead to it being
overhauled with banks having to re-examine cases.
($1 = 0.6488 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Adrian Croft)