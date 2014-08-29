PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Aug 29 Customer complaints at Royal Bank of Scotland fell by a quarter in the first half of 2014, the bank said on Friday, reflecting a decline in cases relating to the mis-selling of loan insurance.
The bank said that complaints at RBS were down 26 percent in the first half compared with the same period the previous year, while complaints at its NatWest division fell by 24 percent over the same period.
"We're seeing an improvement in the number of complaints customers have to make to us, but the numbers are still too high and we're determined to tackle that," a bank spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Simon Jessop)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.