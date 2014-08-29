LONDON Aug 29 Royal Bank of Scotland's
private bank Coutts has set aside 110 million pounds ($182
million) to compensate customers for unsuitable investment
advice, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
RBS said earlier in August that Coutts had decided to
examine the suitability of investment advice to its clients
following a review into Britain's wealth management industry by
the country's financial regulator.
Coutts is in the process of contacting clients and will
offer compensation in appropriate cases, the bank said.
($1 = 0.6031 British Pounds)
