LONDON Oct 14 Royal Bank of Scotland is aware of some customers experiencing problems using their debit cards across Britain, t said on Friday, and that it is working to resolve the issue.

Some customers using the group's RBS, Natwest and Ulster Bank brands in Britain and Northern Ireland have been unable to make pound sterling-denominated transactions, a spokeswoman for the bank said.

Customers of Ulster Bank in the Republic of Ireland are so far unaffected, the spokeswoman added. (Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Susan Thomas)