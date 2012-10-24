LONDON, Oct 24 - Royal Bank of Scotland dealt with the
out-of-the-money hedges on its recent commercial property
repackaging, Isobel Finance No. 1, by bringing in an
unidentified Triple A counterparty to write swaptions against
adverse interest rate moves.
The deal, a portfolio of UK-based commercial property loans
with original value of GBP1.358bn, faces existing swap costs of
GBP329.6m - enough to take total LTV from 103% to 128%.
The loans, mainly written in the booms years, typically
include derivatives to swap the fixed rate on the loans to a
floating rate of interest.
As interest rate expectations have declined, terminating the
swaps early following loan restructurings would crystallise the
cost of this change in expectations - the swap counterparties
would expect payment for the expected return during the lifetime
of the swap.
As the loans in Isobel are non-performing or poorly
performing loans, restructuring or repossession of the
underlying property is the likely outcome for many of the 37
loans in the portfolio. In recognition of the loan impairments,
the collateral was transferred to the Isobel vehicle a value of
GBP869m (64% of original par value), and the Isobel structure
itself is only backed by the senior loan, with CMBS notes
totalling GBP463m.
But this only makes dealing with the hedge break costs
(which typically rank above senior creditors in the priority of
payments) more important in the overall deal.
Swaptions are options to activate an interest rate swap at a
preagreed price and time, and in Isobel, the times are
"staggered to cover the period when interest rate movement could
have the greatest impact on the recovery on the loans."
In other words, the Isobel swaptions can be activated to
offset some of the existing swap mark to market.
The Isobel prospectus does not explain how the swaptions
work, but it does detail that there are seven swaptions in the
structure, with the payout aligned to the exposure profile of
the portfolio.
MYSTERY BACKER
The swaptions are all cash-netted with the same AAA rated
entity, and were written well before the deal closed. The
identity of the counterparty remains a mystery, but is likely to
be an official sector entity, given no international banks now
AAA-rated.
The Bank of England is the most likely counterparty, as the
Treasury does not possess much structured finance or interest
rate derivative expertise in-house.
Other sterling-based AAA entities, such as the University of
Cambridge and the Wellcome Trust, are unlikely to have written
swaptions to support RBS's deleveraging efforts.
The Isobel borrower (part owned by RBS and part by
Blackstone) clearly thinks these are worth having - Isobel
AssetCo entered into the swaptions in April, paying £15m for the
privilege, more than 3% of the total Isobel structure. Isobel
Finance did not close until the end of September.
S&P said: "Isobel benefits from a series of swaptions
which, if exercised, may offset [swap termination costs] to an
extent."
But Moody's, which stated two weeks after closing that it
would rate Isobel up to three notches lower than S&P's, said:
"we strongly suspect that the value of the swaptions will not
materially reduce the termination costs because of its amount."
However, Moody's also said that it only relied on public
information to compile its criticisms of S&P's rating,
suggesting it knows little about the structure of the swaptions,
which is not disclosed in the prospectus or other deal
documents.
The Bank of England did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.