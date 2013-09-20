LONDON, Sept 20 State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said on Friday it had raised 630 million pounds ($1 billion) through the sale of 300 million shares in motor insurer Direct Line at 210 pence a share.

RBS was ordered by ordered by European regulators to sell all of Direct Line - Britain's biggest motor insurer and one of the biggest home and general insurers - before the end of 2014, as a penalty for its 2008 taxpayer bailout.

"This successful sale keeps RBS fully on track to meet its obligation to divest its stake in Direct Line by end-2014," said RBS's Finance Director Bruce Van Saun.