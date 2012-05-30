LONDON May 30 Royal Bank of Scotland
has picked UBS to help with the listing of its Direct
Line insurance arm this year, one of the biggest planned
listings in London, people familiar with the matter said.
RBS has said it wanted to list a minority stake in Direct
Line in the fourth quarter.
The euro zone crisis and this month's weak debut by Facebook
have sapped investor confidence in new issues in Europe
where there has been little activity this year.
But European regulators have said
RBS must sell a majority stake in the insurer by the end of 2013
as payback for Britain's bailout of the bank during the
financial crisis.
UBS will be joint bookrunner for the initial public offering
(IPO) alongside Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley,
which have been advising Direct Line on its options for some
time. UBS is house broker to RBS.
Direct Line was founded in 1985 and includes leading UK
brands Direct Line and Churchill and operations in Germany and
Italy and could be valued at near 3.2 billion pounds, analysts
have estimated.
RBS, 83 percent owned by the UK taxpayer, may update
investors on the prospects of the IPO going ahead at its annual
shareholder meeting in Edinburgh later on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Steve Slater and Victoria Howley. Editing by Jane
Merriman)