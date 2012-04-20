LONDON, April 20 Royal Bank of Scotland's insurance arm Direct Line raised 500 million pounds ($803 million) from its first bond sale on Friday, a key step in its plan to spin off and list separately later this year.

The bond, which will offer a 9.375 percent annual yield, could see cash returned to the taxpayer-backed parent group.

Direct Line does not have any debt but is expected to take some on as part of a reorganisation of its structure before its listing. It could be valued in its initial public offering (IPO) at near 3.2 billion pounds ($5.1 billion), making it one of Britain's biggest stock market listings in years.

Bookrunners for the offer were RBS, Citigroup and HSBC. ($1 = 0.6226 British pounds) (Reporting by Sarah White and Steve Slater; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)