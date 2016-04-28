LONDON, April 28 Part-nationalised Royal Bank of
Scotland said on Thursday it risked missing an end-2017
deadline to sell its Williams & Glyn brand, a condition of its
crisis-era bailout.
RBS said it had undertaken "further extensive analysis" on
the separation and divestment of the business, and concluded
that the deadline may not be met and that it was exploring
alternative means to meet its commitment to regulators.
"Due to the complexities of Williams & Glyn's customer and
product mix, the programme to create a cloned banking platform
continues to be very challenging and the timetable to achieve
separation is uncertain," the bank said in a statement.
"The overall financial impact on RBS is now likely to be
significantly greater than previously estimated," it added.
Shares in the bank were trading down 3.3 percent at 243
pence at 1312 GMT in reaction to the news.
The separation process has already cost RBS, which is 73
percent owned by the UK taxpayer, about 1.5 billion pounds
($2.18 billion).
RBS had earlier committed to a sale of Williams & Glyn
before the end of 2017, under the terms of its 45.5 billion
pound bailout at the peak of the 2007/2008 financial crisis.
Williams & Glyn has 1.8 million customers, net loans and
advances of 20 billion pounds and customer deposits of 24
billion pounds, and a carve-out from its parent would have made
it one of Britain's largest prospective challenger banks.
($1 = 0.6871 pounds)
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Sinead Cruise; editing by
Carolyn Cohn)