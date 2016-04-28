LONDON, April 28 Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday it risked missing an end-2017 deadline to sell its Williams & Glyn brand, a condition of its crisis-era bailout.

RBS said it had undertaken "further extensive analysis" on the separation and divestment of the business, and concluded that the deadline may not be met and that it was exploring alternative means to meet its commitment to regulators.

"Due to the complexities of Williams & Glyn's customer and product mix, the programme to create a cloned banking platform continues to be very challenging and the timetable to achieve separation is uncertain," the bank said in a statement.

"The overall financial impact on RBS is now likely to be significantly greater than previously estimated," it added.

Shares in the bank were trading down 3.3 percent at 243 pence at 1312 GMT in reaction to the news.

The separation process has already cost RBS, which is 73 percent owned by the UK taxpayer, about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.18 billion).

RBS had earlier committed to a sale of Williams & Glyn before the end of 2017, under the terms of its 45.5 billion pound bailout at the peak of the 2007/2008 financial crisis.

Williams & Glyn has 1.8 million customers, net loans and advances of 20 billion pounds and customer deposits of 24 billion pounds, and a carve-out from its parent would have made it one of Britain's largest prospective challenger banks.

