March 12 U.S. private equity firm Centerbridge
Partners is interested in the 315 UK branches being sold by
state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland, a person familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
Sky News, which first reported the interest, said
Centerbridge had joined forces with another buyout firm -
Corsair Capital - in recent weeks, but that it was unclear
whether the duo would make a formal offer for the branch
network.
RBS declined to comment. A spokesman for Corsair also
declined to comment.
RBS was ordered by European authorities to sell the branches
as a condition of its 45.5 billion pound taxpayer-funded
bailout.
The bank is separating the branches and preparing them for
an initial public offering, while also inviting interest.
More than five parties have expressed preliminary interest, a
person familiar with the matter said.
Reuters reported in October that Virgin Money and U.S.
private equity firm J.C. Flowers were leading a small field of
potential suitors to buy the branches - dubbed Project Rainbow -
after Spain's Santander pulled out.