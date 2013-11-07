LONDON Nov 7 Royal Bank of Scotland's
credit rating has been downgraded by Standard & Poor's, which
said plans to create an internal 'bad bank' to house its
riskiest assets would delay its return to profitability.
S&P also said considerable uncertainties remain regarding
RBS's exposure to future litigation and conduct risk.
The agency has downgraded its long and short-term ratings on
RBS to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1' and has a negative outlook on the
bank.
Shares in RBS were down 1.4 percent at 1600 GMT.
RBS said last week it would put 38 billion pounds ($61
billion) of loans into a new "capital resolution division" next
year, which would free up 10-11 billion pounds of capital.
The faster rundown of assets will accelerate and increase
losses on the loans and the bank expects to take an extra
impairment charge of 4-4.5 billion pounds in the current
quarter, it said.