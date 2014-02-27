UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LONDON Feb 27 Royal Bank of Scotland's new boss said his bank was not in good enough shape for Britain to start selling its stake in the lender at a profit in the near term.
"We need to recognise that we are not yet a strong enough bank that can be privatised at a profit for the taxpayer in the immediate future," Chief Executive Ross McEwan said in a presentation on Thursday.
"The journey to recovery and renewal is harder than was first anticipated back in 2008," he said. Britain owns 81 percent of RBS after rescuing the bank in the financial crisis.
McEwan was laying out plans to revive RBS by focusing more on its core British banking business and cutting 5 billion pounds ($8.3 billion) of annual costs.
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.