LONDON Nov 2 Royal Bank of Scotland
reports third quarter results on Friday amid heightened
speculation that Britain could begin selling shares in the
part-nationalised bank before the next election in 2015.
But compensation pay-outs for mis-sold loan insurance, plus
investigations into interest rate rigging and possible breaches
of sanctions on Iran still hang over the bank's recovery.
Chairman Philip Hampton said last month that RBS is
preparing for the British government to start the process of
disposing of its 81 percent stake in the next two years although
that would likely require it to sell at a loss.
Hampton's optimism was fueled by RBS's exit from the
government's Asset Protection Scheme (APS), which had been set
up to insure its riskiest loans. Its departure from the APS
cleared a significant obstacle on the path to recovery although
the bank still has several hurdles to overcome.
Taxpayers are currently sitting on a loss of over 20 billion
pounds after Britain pumped 45 billion pounds into the bank to
keep it afloat during the 2008 financial crisis.
Investec analyst Ian Gordon expects RBS to report a third
quarter operating profit of 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion),
up from 650 million pounds in the second quarter.
The bank is expected to increase the 1.3 billion pound
provision it has set aside to compensate customers wrongly sold
loan insurance and Gordon forecasts a statutory loss of 1
billion pounds for the period.
RBS has endured mixed fortunes in recent weeks. It
successfully sold a first tranche of shares in its insurance arm
Direct Line, but days later a 1.65 billion pound deal
to sell 316 branches to Spain's Santander collapsed.
Both disposals were mandated by European regulators as a
price of the bank receiving state aid. RBS may now have to ask
for an extension to the current 2013 deadline f o r completing the
sale of the branches.
RBS will also face questions over the future of its U.S.
business Citizens and whether it plans to further shrink the
size of its investment bank. The head of the body which manages
the government's 81 percent stake in the bank said last month
that the bank needed to consider both of those issues.
The future of Citizens has been under scrutiny as it does
not fit with RBS's narrowed focus on its home market, although
Chief Executive Stephen Hester was expected to try to delay any
sale until a turnaround of the business was more advanced.
Analysts have estimated it could fetch over 9 billion pounds.
RBS is under investigation by U.S. and UK authorities over
the Libor interest rate rigging scandal and possible breaches of
U.S. economic sanctions against Iran.
Those issues are threatening to overshadow the turnaround
driven by Hester, who said last month there was "about 15 months
of heavy lifting still to do" under the bank's recovery plan.