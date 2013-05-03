* Chairman says sale of shares could start in mid-2014
By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
LONDON, May 3 State-backed Royal Bank of
Scotland on Friday pushed for the British government to
start selling its 82 percent stake as early as next year even
though it could mean a loss for taxpayers.
Chairman Philip Hampton said the aim was to have a business
in strong enough shape to start preparing a prospectus with the
government for a sale from the middle of 2014.
"It could be earlier, that's a matter for the government,"
Hampton said in an interview on the bank's website.
Britain pumped 45.5 billion pounds ($71 billion) into RBS
during the 2008 financial crisis, leaving the government with a
controlling stake.
The bank has been through a big restructuring - shedding
underperforming assets and cutting jobs. It reported its first
quarterly profit in 18 months on Friday. But taxpayers are still
sitting on a paper loss of 19 billion pounds, based on RBS's
current share price.
The government is keen to start selling its holding but is
under pressure to get a good deal for taxpayers ahead of a
general election in 2015.
RBS is pushing for a sale so it can run its business without
state interference. Hampton has said the bank needed freedom to
execute its recovery plan without political meddling.
But rival Lloyds Banking Group, 39 percent
state-owned after a bailout in the crisis, could prove a more
attractive business to sell. Lloyds reported a big jump in first
quarter profit on Tuesday, pushing its shares close to a price
where the government could break even if it sold out.
Sources with knowledge of government plans told Reuters a
sale of shares in RBS or Lloyds in 2014 was realistic. A
decision would depend ultimately on the share performance of the
two banks in the interim and whether the government would sell
at a loss, the sources said.
Other factors affecting the decision included the outcome of
talks on capital requirements between the banks and Britain's
financial regulator and a review into banking standards by a
parliamentary panel.
The Treasury and UK Financial Investments (UKFI), which
manages the government's stakes, declined to comment.
SELL AT A LOSS
RBS Chief Executive Stephen Hester said the government might
have to take a loss initially when it starts selling, given the
depressed state of bank shares and tougher regulation of the
industry. But he expected the UK taxpayer to make a profit in
the long run.
"There may well be a cogent case for starting at a lower
price but I believe the average (sale) price can, and should, be
above the government purchase price," Hester told reporters.
RBS shares were down 5.7 percent to 290 pence at 1200 GMT,
well below the 407 pence mark which the government regards as
its buy-in level.
Under Hester, RBS has shed around 900 billion pounds in
assets and is focusing on lending to British households and
small businesses. He said the bank was starting to see a pick-up
in loan demand, echoing comments from Lloyds, which said its
core loan book had returned to growth quicker than expected.
The long-term prospects for RBS and Lloyds are closely
linked to Britain's economy as their domestic focus means
profitability will be constrained until UK growth picks up.
RBS made a pretax profit of 826 million pounds ($1.3
billion) in the first quarter, compared with a loss of 1.5
billion pounds in the same period last year.
The investment bank's income fell short of expectations and
it said it expected a "muted" year as it cuts back on risk and
shrinks the business to focus on fixed income products.
The bank still has to sell 315 UK branches to meet demands
from European regulators. RBS said it was working towards
listing them on the stock market but was also open to other
options and was having talks with potential investors. It
expects to rebrand this business as Williams & Glyn's.