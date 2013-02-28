UPDATE 3-South Korean court throws President Park out of office over scandal
* Ruling triggers unprecedented snap election to elect new president
LONDON Feb 28 Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday it had moved closer to being in a position for the government to start selling its 82 percent stake in the bank.
RBS made an operating profit of 3.5 billion pounds ($5.24 billion), up from 1.8 billion the year before and the highest since its bailout in 2008.
"It (the bank) is much closer now to being in the good financial health that would allow shareholders to receive a dividend and the government to start to sell its stake," Chairman Philip Hampton said in a statement.
* Charter Communications Inc - notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125% per annum and will be issued at a price of 99.0% of aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 10 Citigroup Inc has named David Biller as its new corporate and investment banking head for the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) as part of its enhanced focus on the region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.