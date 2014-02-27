LONDON Feb 27 Royal Bank of Scotland's
boss said the bank needed to pay its investment bankers "fairly"
despite posting an 8 billion pound loss, to ensure its capital
markets business continued to perform.
RBS said it would pay 576 million pounds ($958 million) in
bonuses for 2013, down 15 percent on 2012. It paid 237 million
pounds in bonuses to staff in the Markets division.
"I know it's a highly emotional issue... but I need to pay
these people fairly in the market place to do the job. We have
been a back marker on pay but I have to make sure we are there
or thereabouts," Chief Executive Ross McEwan told reporters on a
conference call.($1 = 0.6011 British pounds)