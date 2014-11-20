REFILE-UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas aims to expand European investment banking
* BNP says to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
LONDON Nov 20 Royal Bank of Scotland was fined 56 million pounds ($88 million) by Britain's financial regulators for a system crash in 2012 that left millions of customers unable to make or receive payments.
The penalties comprise a 42 million pounds fine from the Financial Conduct Authority and a 14 million pounds fine from the Prudential Regulation Authority.
RBS has already paid out 70.3 million pounds in compensation to UK customers affected by the outage and 460,000 pounds to non-RBS customers who were affected.
(1 US dollar = 0.6391 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
* BNP says to be EU leader in all its businesses with global reach
* The company sees 2017 capital expenditures at 5.3 billion roubles ($92.17 million), Deputy Chief Executive Andrey Khoperskiy told reporters on a conference call on Monday.
ABU DHABI, March 20 United Arab Emirates-based hospital operator NMC Health plans to expand in Gulf markets with a debut bond issue to fund acquisitions, its new chief executive said on Monday.