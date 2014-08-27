PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Aug 27 Britain's financial regulator said on Wednesday that it had fined Royal Bank of Scotland and its NatWest division 14.5 million pounds ($24 million) for failings in the way it sold mortgage to customers.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said RBS and NatWest had failed to ensure that advice given to customers was suitable. It said that two reviews of sales from 2012 had found the suitability of the advice was not clear in over half the cases.
RBS said it had already overhauled its mortgage sales processes in response to the FCA's findings.
($1 = 0.6042 British Pounds)
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.
LONDON, March 13 Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.