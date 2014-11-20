Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON Nov 20 Royal Bank of Scotland is "highly unlikely" to experience a repeat of an incident that resulted in millions of its customers being unable to make or receive payments for several weeks, a senior executive told reporters.
"I can pretty much guarantee that that incident will not happen again because of the actions we've taken subsequently," RBS's Chief Administration Officer Simon McNamara said on a conference call.
RBS has invested 750 million pounds ($1.2 billion) to improve the resilience of its systems. Britain's financial regulators on Thursday fined the bank 56 million pounds for a system crash in 2012 that affected millions of customers.
(1 US dollar = 0.6380 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Simon Jessop)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)