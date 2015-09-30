LONDON, Sept 30 A former foreign exchange trader fired by Royal Bank of Scotland said he was a scapegoat and the state-backed bank had "dishonestly contrived" his dismissal to deflect attention from its own failings.

Ian Drysdale is claiming unfair dismissal in a London court after being fired in February by RBS for gross misconduct. The bank says Drysdale shared in chatrooms confidential information about the trading activities of clients, including Russia's central bank, with traders at other banks.

"They had to find relevant scapegoats, of which I was one," Drysdale told a London tribunal hearing on Wednesday.

RBS, which is 73 percent owned by the UK government, was fined 217 million pounds ($329.5 million) by Britain's financial regulator in November 2014, one of several banks fined for failing to stop traders allegedly manipulating FX markets.

"I believe the real reason for my dismissal was to deflect attention from the respondent's (RBS's) own admitted failures," Drysdale said in a witness statement.

He said RBS "deliberately and dishonestly contrived to dismiss me for reasons unconnected to my conduct." ($1 = 0.6585 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)