(Adds comments from court hearing, details)
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Sept 30 A former foreign exchange trader
fired by Royal Bank of Scotland said he was a scapegoat
and that the state-backed bank had "dishonestly contrived" his
dismissal to divert attention from its own failings.
Ian Drysdale is claiming unfair dismissal in a London court
after being sacked in February by RBS for gross misconduct. The
bank says Drysdale shared in chatrooms confidential information
about the trading activities of clients, including Russia's
central bank, with traders at other banks.
"They had to find relevant scapegoats, of which I was one,"
Drysdale told a London tribunal hearing on Wednesday.
RBS, which is 73 percent owned by the UK government, was
fined 217 million pounds ($330 million) by Britain's financial
regulator and $290 million by U.S. authorities in November 2014,
one of several banks given such penalties for failing to stop
traders allegedly manipulating FX markets.
"I believe the real reason for my dismissal was to deflect
attention from the respondent's (RBS's) own admitted failures,"
Drysdale said in a witness statement.
He said RBS "deliberately and dishonestly contrived to
dismiss me for reasons unconnected to my conduct".
Drysdale said he had been advised there was no prospect he
would be employed as an FX trader while his dismissal remained
in place, due to the public fine for RBS and the way he had been
connected to it.
"I do not believe that a fair investigation was undertaken:
a process was adopted entirely with the intention to dismiss me.
Senior people in the respondent have colluded to give a
different impression," he said.
Andrew Cross, RBS's director of enterprise-wide risk, who
handled Drysdale's internal appeal after he was fired, said the
dismissal was justified.
"I didn't get any sense that the claimant adapted his
behaviour at any point, despite a clear tightening of conduct
standards across the industry," Cross said in his witness
statement.
Drysdale said he did not do anything wrong in the chatrooms.
RBS said he used code words such as "red" for the Russian
central bank, which disclosed trading information.
Cross said there had been a clear change in expectations and
standards in the industry in recent years that required staff
"to modify their behaviour.
"He (Drysdale) was consciously doing things that were the
wrong side of the line," Cross said.
He said RBS looked at 79 individuals at all levels of the
bank as part of its investigation into activity in the G10 spot
FX business. Drysdale had been identified within the
investigation and he was part of the first phase and the
analysis and investigation is continuing, he said.
RBS has dismissed three employees and suspended two staff as
part of its investigation.
The hearing is due to continue on Thursday.
Drysdale was one of several traders sacked in the wake of
investigations into alleged FX market and Libor interest rate
manipulation who are now suing banks for unfair dismissal at
London employment tribunals.
Earlier this month former Citigroup FX trader Perry
Stimpson claimed he was unfairly dismissed, saying the sharing
of client information was widespread and condoned by senior
management at the time.
Other former traders from Citigroup, Lloyds and
HSBC have also filed claims.
($1 = 0.6585 pounds)
