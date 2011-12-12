LONDON Dec 12 Royal Bank of Scotland
was dragged to the brink of collapse three years ago by
"poor management decisions, deficient regulation and a flawed
supervisory approach", a report said on Monday.
The long awaited report by Britain's Financial Services
Authority said flaws in its own supervision "provided
insufficient challenge" to RBS, which had too weak a capital
position and proceeded with the takeover of parts of Dutch bank
ABN Amro "without appropriate heed to risks involved."
The report said regulators should in future be given greater
powers to block future takeovers and directors of banks should
put less emphasis on profit and more on risk management.
(Reporting by Steve Slater and Sudip Kar-Gupta)