LONDON Nov 24 Britain has set Dec. 12 as the provisional date for its keenly anticipated report into failings surrounding the near-collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) during the 2008 credit crisis.

"We can confirm that we have agreed with the Treasury Select Committee December 12 as the provisional date for the publication of the RBS report," said a spokesman for the Financial Services Authority.

"This is still subject to legal process but we are doing everything we can to ensure that we publish on this date."

A failure of RBS in 2008, a year after UK lender Northern Rock buckled under the first bank run in more than 150 years, was averted only by a 45 billion pound ($70 billion) taxpayer bailout and billions more spent on state-backed loans.

The bailout resulted in the British government ending up with an 83 percent stake in RBS.

The FSA's report into RBS's failings has already been held up several times this year. The report is expected to show major regulatory failings and is also set to criticise the bank's management team of the time, such as former chief executive Sir Fred Goodwin.

British parliamentarians have been at loggerheads with the FSA since the regulator last December closed its investigation into RBS without bringing charges against the bank or senior executives. [ID:nLDE74O0Z9]

Former banker David Walker and lawyer Bill Knight have since been appointed to oversee the FSA's report into RBS. ($1=.6418 Pound)

