PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Jan 22 Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday it would refer small businesses rejected for loans to alternative finance providers Funding Circle and Assetz Capital.
Rival Santander entered into a similar relationship with Funding Circle last year, agreeing to refer customers which it believed the peer-to-peer lender was better placed to help.
Britain's biggest banks have been accused of failing to provide sufficient credit to small businesses.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
