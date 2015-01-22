* To refer rejected firms to Funding Circle, Assetz Capital
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Jan 22 Britain's biggest lender to small
businesses, Royal Bank of Scotland, will start steering
its rejected corporate loan applicants to alternative finance
providers from next week, it said on Thursday.
RBS, which provides a third of all lending to small and
medium sized enterprises in Britain, said it expects to advise
thousands of businesses to contact peer-to-peer lenders Funding
Circle and Assetz Capital.
The scheme comes ahead of government plans to make such
referrals compulsory after criticism that Britain's biggest
banks are failing to provide sufficient credit to a sector the
government sees as having an important role in stimulating the
economy.
"A key part of our long-term economic plan is to ensure that
British businesses are able to access the finance they need to
grow and succeed," Britain's finance minister, George Osborne,
said in a statement on Thursday.
Peer-to-peer lending has grown rapidly since the financial
crisis of 2007 to 2009, with bank credit remaining scarce for
small businesses. These new services allow investors to lend
directly to individuals and businesses via low-cost online
platforms.
The market for peer-to-peer lending in Britain totalled 1.7
billion pounds ($2.58 billion) last year, nearly half of which
was business lending, according to a study by the University of
Cambridge and charity NESTA.
RBS said that the peer-to-peer market contributes about 1
percent of total lending to small businesses, adding that such
funding is growing by 200 percent a year.
The RBS referral scheme will be piloted in Scotland and
southwest England, starting next week, with the intention of
expanding it nationally over the next three months.
Funding Circle, which launched in 2010, is now the
fourth-largest net lender to small businesses in Britain and has
so far enabled more than 7,000 businesses to borrow 490 million
pounds.
"Partnering with the UK's biggest small business high street
lender is a huge vote of confidence in our model," its founder
Samir Desai said.
Santander began a similar relationship with Funding
Circle last year.
($1 = 0.6586 pounds)
