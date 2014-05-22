Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
LONDON May 22 Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday it would raise $2.2 billion through an offering of 10-year bonds which is scheduled to close on May 28.
The bank said the proceeds from the issue of the subordinated Tier 2 notes, which pay interest of 5.125 percent and mature in May 2024, would be used for general corporate purposes.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.