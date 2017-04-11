UPDATE 2-East Libyan oil export halt order again targets Glencore deal
* Past efforts by east to sell oil have been blocked (Adds background)
LONDON, April 11 Former Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Fred Goodwin is scheduled to appear in court at the start of June over claims the lender misled investors over its 2008 share sale, a draft timetable released on Tuesday showed.
Goodwin is scheduled to appear in court on June 8 and 9, according to the timetable, in a rare public appearance for the disgraced executive who has shouldered the blame for the bank's rapid collapse and subsequent state rescue.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Past efforts by east to sell oil have been blocked (Adds background)
* Peter Hambro calls on shareholders to support existing board
LONDON, June 15 Prompt wholesale British gas prices have plummeted 40 percent since the start of the week and could fall further, as a heat wave cut demand and the closure of a major export pipeline left the market with nowhere to send excess gas.