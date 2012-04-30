* No issue in refinancing $60 bln Gulf debt in 2012 - RBS
* RBS lending to fewer Gulf clients - RBS regional head
* RBS has 5-10 bond mandates for second half of 2012 - exec
DUBAI, April 30 Royal Bank of Scotland
expects Gulf borrowers to have no significant problems
overcoming a refinancing hump this year that the bank estimates
at $60 billion, though its own lending in the region will
shrink, senior executives said on Monday.
"We don't see any issue with the refinancing needs of the
region," Jacco Keijzer, RBS' head of debt capital markets for
the Middle East and Africa, told reporters in Dubai.
The ability of regional borrowers to refinance upcoming debt
has been in focus as European banks, behind much of the loan
activity in the Gulf in recent years, pull back as a result of
funding pressures created by the Euro zone crisis.
RBS was still lending billions of dollars to entities in the
United Arab Emirates but the number of clients it was working
with in the region had been cut back, the bank's regional chief
executive said.
"We have massively shrunk the number of clients to whom we
are lending to now as we have lesser capital to deploy," Simon
Penney, RBS' chief executive for the Middle East and Africa
said.
RBS, 82-percent owned by the British government after it
received 46 billion pounds of taxpayer cash following the 2008
financial crisis, announced a restructuring in January aimed at
reducing costs and exposure to areas of investment banking
deemed risky by the authorities.
While Western banks were stepping back from lending into the
region, local banks were playing a bigger role in addressing the
Gulf's refinancing needs, Keijzer said.
"Loan activity has fallen 23 percent globally in the first
quarter but we are seeing a reversal of that trend in the Middle
East as local banks have stepped in to fill the gap left over by
the foreign banks," he said.
RBS also remained active in the regional debt capital
markets, Keijzer said, with the bank having between 5-10 bond
mandates for the second half of 2012.
"It's a mix of Islamic and conventional issues," Keijzer
said. "It all depends on how stable financial markets are during
the second half."
