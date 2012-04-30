* No issue in refinancing $60 bln Gulf debt in 2012 - RBS exec

* RBS lending to fewer Gulf clients - RBS regional head

* RBS has 5-10 bond mandates for second half of 2012 - exec (Adds quotes, background)

DUBAI, April 30 Royal Bank of Scotland expects Gulf borrowers to have no significant problems overcoming a refinancing hump this year that the bank estimates at $60 billion, though its own lending in the region will shrink, senior executives said on Monday.

"We don't see any issue with the refinancing needs of the region," Jacco Keijzer, RBS' head of debt capital markets for the Middle East and Africa, told reporters in Dubai.

The ability of regional borrowers to refinance upcoming debt has been in focus as European banks, behind much of the loan activity in the Gulf in recent years, pull back as a result of funding pressures created by the Euro zone crisis.

RBS was still lending billions of dollars to entities in the United Arab Emirates but the number of clients it was working with in the region had been cut back, the bank's regional chief executive said.

"We have massively shrunk the number of clients to whom we are lending to now as we have lesser capital to deploy," Simon Penney, RBS' chief executive for the Middle East and Africa said.

RBS, 82-percent owned by the British government after it received 46 billion pounds of taxpayer cash following the 2008 financial crisis, announced a restructuring in January aimed at reducing costs and exposure to areas of investment banking deemed risky by the authorities.

While Western banks were stepping back from lending into the region, local banks were playing a bigger role in addressing the Gulf's refinancing needs, Keijzer said.

"Loan activity has fallen 23 percent globally in the first quarter but we are seeing a reversal of that trend in the Middle East as local banks have stepped in to fill the gap left over by the foreign banks," he said.

RBS also remained active in the regional debt capital markets, Keijzer said, with the bank having between 5-10 bond mandates for the second half of 2012.

"It's a mix of Islamic and conventional issues," Keijzer said. "It all depends on how stable financial markets are during the second half."

(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Writing by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar and Sitaraman Shankar)