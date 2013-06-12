LONDON, June 12 Royal Bank of Scotland
Chief Executive Stephen Hester said he would have liked to have
stayed at the bank beyond this year to oversee its
privatisation, but said it made sense to look for a successor
before that process.
RBS said on Wednesday Hester will leave later this year.
"Of course I'd like to have stayed as I feel I've been in
the trenches with all of my people helping RBS to recover and
privatisation would have been a fitting end to those
endeavours," Hester said in a video posted by the bank.
"But it has been a very bruising and difficult job so I
certainly don't have to be prised away reluctantly."