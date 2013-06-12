LONDON, June 12 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Wednesday that it was time for Royal Bank of
Scotland to move on from its "rescue phase" after its
chief executive Stephen Hester said that he would step down
later this year.
Britain pumped 45.8 billion pounds ($72 billion) into the
bank to keep it afloat during the 2008 financial crisis leaving
it with an 81 percent shareholding, and Osborne is expected to
say next week the time is right to start privatising the
country's part-nationalised banks.
"Stephen Hester has made an important contribution to
Britain's recovery from the financial crisis," Osborne said.
"Having brought RBS back from the brink, now is the time to
move on from the rescue phase to focus on RBS being a UK bank
that provides greater support to the British economy," he added.