LONDON, June 12 British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday that it was time for Royal Bank of Scotland to move on from its "rescue phase" after its chief executive Stephen Hester said that he would step down later this year.

Britain pumped 45.8 billion pounds ($72 billion) into the bank to keep it afloat during the 2008 financial crisis leaving it with an 81 percent shareholding, and Osborne is expected to say next week the time is right to start privatising the country's part-nationalised banks.

"Stephen Hester has made an important contribution to Britain's recovery from the financial crisis," Osborne said.

"Having brought RBS back from the brink, now is the time to move on from the rescue phase to focus on RBS being a UK bank that provides greater support to the British economy," he added.