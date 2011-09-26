* Aubrey Adams to be head of property in RBS restructuring unit

By Brenda Goh

LONDON, Sept 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed the former CEO of real estate broker Savills as head of property in its global restructuring arm, the British bank said on Monday.

Aubrey Adams's responsibilities will include overseeing West Register, an RBS unit which acquires financially distressed property, the bank said.

RBS, 83 percent owned by the British government after a bailout during the credit crisis, has been trying to shed its more troublesome property exposures. These are about half of the 87.3 billion pounds in property RBS reported on its balance sheet at Dec. 31, 2010.

Adams, who was the CEO at Savills from 1991 to 2008, is a non-executive director at British Land and Max Property Group and will continue in these roles. He will start his new role on Nov. 1.