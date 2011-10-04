* RBS shares down 4 pct after falling as much as 8 pct

* Reviewing investor return targets

* May raise targeted core Tier 1 ratio due to new regulations (Adds further detail, background)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 4 Royal Bank of Scotland is reviewing its investor return targets as the business plans and profit targets of the world's leading banks come under pressure from turmoil in the global economy caused by fears of a European debt crisis.

RBS put up a presentation by Chief Executive Stephen Hester at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference on its website, in which one of the slides stated "return target under review in light of challenges."

RBS, which is 83 percent owned by the British government following a taxpayer bailout during the credit crisis, added on Tuesday that it was likely to raise its targeted core Tier 1 capital ratio.

It said this was due to the impact of strict new rules from the Basel committee of banking supervisors and Britain's Independent Commission on Banking (ICB).

The new Basel III banking regulations have set out a minimum global core capital level of 7 percent for top banks that will be phased in from the start of 2013 to the end of 2018, while the ICB has said top UK banks should hold core capital of at least 10 percent of risk-weighted assets in their domestic retail operations.

RBS reported in August a core tier 1 capital ratio of 11.1 percent and a return on equity at its core business of 13 percent, along with a second-quarter pre-tax loss of 678 million pounds ($1.05 billion).

RBS SHARES SLIP

RBS shares fell as much as 7.9 percent to an intraday low of 20.69 pence, before edging back to be down by 3.8 percent at 22 pence in mid-morning trading. The stock underperformed a 2.1 percent fall in Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index .

RBS shares have consistently traded below the 49.9 pence level at which the British taxpayer acquired its stake in the Scottish bank.

Britain ended up its 83 percent stake in RBS and a 40.6 percent holding in rival Lloyds after rescuing both banks during the credit crisis with taxpayer bailouts.

As a result of the bailouts, both banks were ordered by European regulators to trim their balance sheets and sell off a host of assets, with Lloyds currently looking to sell some 630 retail branches and RBS aiming to dispose of its insurance arm.

Once a small Scottish retail bank, RBS staged a meteoric rise to global prominence over two decades with an increasingly aggressive expansion into wholesale banking that subsequently threatened to fell the entire UK financial system.

RBS was rescued in October 2008 after its finances were stretched by the credit crisis and its part in the acquisition of Dutch bank ABN AMRO in 2007.

The bailout caused the eventual resignation of then chief executive Sir Fred Goodwin, and British regulators are preparing to issue a public report into its near-failure during the crisis.

($1 = 0.646 British Pounds)