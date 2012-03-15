(Fixes typo in paragraph 7)
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 15 Britain should not delay
too long kick-starting the sale of its shares in Royal Bank of
Scotland, the chief executive of RBS said, as
speculation grows that the government could sell an initial
stake at a loss.
"The faster the government starts selling its stake, the
better for everyone," RBS CEO Stephen Hester told Reuters on
Thursday.
Hester, speaking on the sidelines of a conference organised
by the British Chambers of Commerce, reiterated that the sale of
Britain's RBS stake remained ultimately a matter for the
government.
"The government have got to decide when to sell and at what
price," he said.
Britain owns around 82 percent of RBS after bailing out the
bank with around 45 billion pounds ($70.6 billion) of taxpayers'
money during the 2008 credit crisis.
The average price at which the taxpayer acquired its stake
in RBS was 49.90 pence, and RBS shares have traded stubbornly
below that price, meaning British taxpayers are billions of
pounds out of pocket.
Britain also wants to sell its 40 percent stake in Lloyds
, the other major UK bank which was part-nationalised
after a 20 billion pound state rescue in 2008, but a full
disposal of its stakes in both banks could be years away.
Those stakes are managed by the government's UKFI body,
which this week signalled that an initial sale of RBS shares
could take place sooner than expected, even though this would
lead to a loss for the taxpayer.
"The possibility of an early sell-down does not surprise
us," Oriel Securities said in a research note.
"We do not agree with the view that the start of a sell-down
creates a stock overhang. The start of the sell-down technically
reduces the overhang but more significantly it should reflect
UKFI's assessment of a more stable environment for banking
shares and a normalised market for trading banks' shares," it
added.
Manus Costello, an analyst at Autonomous Research in London,
also said it made political sense for the government to sell an
initial RBS stake at a loss.
"The government must recognise that it is better to sell RBS
for less than its 'in price' of 50p because the political cost
of carrying it is now too high," he said.
RBS shares closed down 0.3 percent at 26.47 pence - leaving
taxpayers sitting on a loss of some 20 billion pounds on their
RBS stake.
($1 = 0.6376 British pounds)
