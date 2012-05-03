LONDON May 3 State-owned Royal Bank of Scotland
will follow rivals Barclays and Lloyds
in lifting the amount set aside to cover compensation for
mis-selling loan insurance, when it reports first-quarter
results on Friday.
The bank, 82 percent owned by the British government having
been rescued during the 2008 global financial crisis, will
increase its provision by 125 million pounds ($203 million), a
person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Britain's banks have seen a sharp rise in claims over
payment protection insurance (PPI) - one of the country's
biggest mis-selling scandals - and consequently face a bill
approaching 8 billion pounds.
They partly blame the size of the bill on aggressive
marketing by claims management companies, which take a chunk of
the compensation in return for handling claimants' paperwork.
PPI policies were typically taken out alongside a personal
loan or mortgage to cover repayments if customers fell ill or
lost jobs, but were often sold to people who would not have been
eligible to claim.
The consensus analyst forecast for RBS's first-quarter
operating profit stands at 800 million pounds, according to data
provided by the bank.
RBS made a loss of nearly 2 billion pounds last year, the
fourth year in a row it failed to make a profit.
Chief Executive Stephen Hester told Reuters in March that
Britain should not delay too long in kick-starting the sale of
its shares in the bank.
Talks have been ongoing with potential investors in Abu
Dhabi but no deal is thought to be imminent.
($1 = 0.6171 British pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by David Hulmes)