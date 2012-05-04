* Will complete repaying emergency state loans next week

* UK has "no desire" to sell shares at current price -CEO

* Q1 operating profit 1.2 bln stg vs forecast 800 mln

* Says excellent progress removing mistakes of past

* RBS shares up 2.4 percent (Adds further CEO comment, background, updated shares)

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, May 4 State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said it would finish paying back emergency loans to Britain and the United States next week and is on the road to recovery as its first-quarter results beat expectations.

Chief Executive Stephen Hester underlined the bank's renewed confidence by dismissing talk that Britain could sell part of its stake in the bank at a loss. Hester told reporters the government had "no desire" to sell at the current depressed share price.

RBS said it is set to complete the repayment of 164 billion pounds ($265.7 billion) worth of loans. That covers 75 billion pounds that RBS received from the credit guarantee programme, which was a key plank of the government's bailout of banks in October 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.

It also includes repayment of the 36.6 billion pounds it received through emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of England and $84.5 billion loaned by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Britain was left with an 82 percent stake in the bank following the bail-out and sources said in March the government had held talks with Abu Dhabi, raising speculation RBS shares could be sold, although a deal is still seen as months away.

"As far as I am aware there is no desire to sell at current share prices and I find that entirely understandable," RBS Chief Executive Stephen Hester said on a conference call on Friday.

"While everyone is focused on that being the desired end-game, I'm not aware of anything that's imminent."

RBS said it would in May recommence payment of dividends and coupons on hybrid capital securities -- designed to take a hit when a bank is going through tough times.

Hester said the bank aspired to restore the payment of dividends on its ordinary share but added such a move was at least a year away.

RBS would first need to gain support from Britain's financial regulator and then be cleared to buy out the government's dividend access share, which gives the state priority on dividends. That would require approval from the European Commission under State Aid laws.

"We're very focused on getting the bank to where, financially, we can and want to pay dividends and then we need to jump those other two hurdles," Hester said. "One of the manifestations of the end state of RBS is that we should be a strong dividend payer and the issue is how we get there."

Britain's two state-backed banks, RBS and Lloyds, are keen to restore dividend payments as quickly as possible to make themselves more attractive to external investors and quicken their route back to privitisation.

Lloyds Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osario raised the prospect of the bank resuming dividend payments in a conference call with analyst following its first-quarter results this week.

RBS, meanwhile, is aggressively shrinking non-core assets to improve liquidity.

On Friday it reported a first quarter operating profit of 1.2 billion pounds, compared with a loss of 144 million the previous quarter and a consensus forecast of 800 million.

"Excellent progress continues in removing mistakes of the past," Hester said, adding he was happy with the first quarter "although the economic and regulatory backdrop remains tough".

RBS said its funded balance sheet had decreased by a further 27 billion pounds to 950 billion. It has reduced its short-term wholesale funding by 23 billion to 80 billion. Non-core funded assets were down 11 billion to 83 billion.

"The main good news, once again, is the speed of balance sheet progress. It's really a story of balance sheet repair with no worse than expected underlying income statements," said Investec analyst Ian Gordon. "I would call it decent progress but obviously it remains a long, painful journey."

By 1155 GMT RBS shares were up 2.93 percent at 25.27 pence, about half the average price paid by the government, leaving the taxpayer sitting on a 23 billion pound loss.

Profits were led by its reshaped and streamlined investment bank, which bounced back to an operating profit of 824 million pounds in the quarter from a 109 million pounds loss in the previous three months as capital markets improved.

Profits were led by its reshaped and streamlined investment bank, which bounced back to an operating profit of 824 million pounds in the quarter from a 109 million pounds loss in the previous three months as capital markets improved.

Revenues in its new markets unit were 1.7 billion pounds, more than double the fourth quarter but down 18 percent from a strong year-ago period. RBS also spent 271 million pounds restructuring the investment bank. ($1=0.6172 British pounds)