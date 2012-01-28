LONDON Jan 28 Royal Bank of Scotland's Chairman Philip Hampton will not pick up a share-based bonus, the part-nationalised bank said on Saturday, amid a backdrop of public anger over a 1 million pound ($1.6 million) stock bonus for its chief executive.

"Sir Philip Hampton will not receive the 5.17 million shares he was awarded in 2009 when he joined RBS," said a spokesman for the bank, which is 83 percent owned by the British government after a state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis.

In 2010, Philip Hampton received a basic salary of 750,000 pounds, with no extra performance bonus or benefits added on top of this. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tim Castle)