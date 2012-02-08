(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

LONDON Feb 8 Royal Bank of Scotland Chief Executive Stephen Hester briefly considered resigning due to a political row over his bonus payment but decided against it as doing so would have been "indulgent"," he said on Wednesday.

"In the end, in the intensity of it, I came to the conclusion that I thought it would be actually indulgent for me to resign and what I ought to do was to draw, if you like, on the reserves of strength I have and try and make RBS a success," Hester told BBC radio.

Asked then if he had considered quitting but decided it was the wrong thing to do, he said: "That's right."

Last month, Hester and the chairman of RBS - which is 83 percent owned by the British government after a state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis - gave up million pound bonuses after intense political pressure on them to refuse the awards.

Hester added that the political pressures on RBS made his job harder than that of many bankers.

"I am certainly not a robot, and there have been some deeply depressing moments," he said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Michael Holden)