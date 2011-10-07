LONDON Oct 7 Royal Bank of Scotland said on Friday that it remained one of Europe's most strongly capitalised banks, as it responded to a Financial Times article which said that there were fears in government circles that it might need more state aid.

RBS, which is 83 percent owned by the British government following a taxpayer bailout, said it did not expect any material change to its passing of a regulatory stress test earlier this year, even if it had to book further losses on its bond holdings.

"The design of any new application of the EU stress tests is completely up in the air. Any analysis of how any bank will be affected is nothing more than speculation," it said in a statement.

"Our peripheral sovereign exposures outside of Greece, which we have already written down to 50 percent, are circa 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion), which are modest relative to core tier one capital of circa 50 billion pounds. Any haircut on a new test by the EBA (European Banking Authority) would therefore not change our result materially," it added.

Britain ended up with an 83 percent stake in RBS and a 40 percent holding in rival Lloyds after rescuing both banks during the 2008 credit crisis with taxpayer bailouts.

RBS shares closed up 7.8 percent at 24.36 pence on Thursday.