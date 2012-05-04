UPDATE 3-Anglo American aims to resume dividend, no longer a forced seller
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds CEO comments about failed sales, possible spin-off)
LONDON May 4 State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said it was on the path to recover as it reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and a big reduction in its balance sheet.
RBS, which is 82 percent owned by the UK government after being rescued during the 2008 financial crisis, on Friday reported a first quarter operating profit of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion), compared with a loss of 144 million the previous quarter.
"We are happy with progress in the first quarter though the economic and regulatory backdrop remains tough," said Chief Executive Stephen Hester. "RBS continues, markedly, to regain strength and resilience."
The bank said its funded balance sheet had decreased by a further 27 billion pounds to 950 billion. ($1 = 0.6172 British pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
* Aims to keep around 30 central assets (Adds CEO comments about failed sales, possible spin-off)
LONDON, Feb 21 Rick Doucette, who spent 26 years at Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, and ex-UBS prime brokerage senior salesman Gerry Polizzi are planning a new multi-strategy hedge fund, they told Reuters.
* Shares in Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons all lower (Adds detail, Asda CEO, Wal-Mart comment)