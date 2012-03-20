LONDON, March 20 Royal Bank of Scotland
has offered the role of chairman at Direct Line Group, the
insurance unit it has earmarked for disposal, to Mike Biggs, a
former finance director at insurer Aviva, Sky News
reported on Tuesday.
Biggs, who is currently chairman of insurance-focused
takeover specialist Resolution, has not yet formally
accepted the job, the broadcaster said.
RBS declined to comment.
RBS, ordered by European regulators to offload the insurance
division as payback for state aid it received in the 2008
crisis, has until the end of 2013 to sell or float the business,
which includes Britain's biggest motor insurer.
The unit, renamed Direct Line Group after its best-known
Direct Line brand, also owns home and motor insurer Privilege
and the Green Flag roadside recovery service.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)