(Corrects to show three staff previously suspended were among
six placed in disciplinary process)
* Suspensions part of bank's internal probe into matter
* RBS had already suspended three staff in probe
LONDON, Feb 25 Royal Bank of Scotland
said another two employees had been suspended as part of an
investigation by the bank into failings in its foreign exchange
business.
"We can confirm that two members of staff have been
suspended as part of the on-going FX investigation at the bank,"
the bank said on Wednesday. It declined to comment on the
identity of the employees suspended.
RBS, 79 percent owned by the British government, launched an
internal review into its forex activities after it was one of
six banks fined a combined $4.3 billion last month for failing
to stop traders trying to manipulate currency markets.
RBS has already suspended three employees who were among six
placed in a disciplinary process. It also said it was reviewing
the conduct of more than 50 current and former traders who were
involved in the part of the investment bank that was the focus
of the regulators' investigations.
RBS paid $634 million in fines to UK and U.S. authorities as
part of the forex settlement, when authorities said traders had
shared confidential information about client orders and
coordinated trades to boost their own profits.
The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday that the Financial
Conduct Authority is escalating its supervision of foreign
exchange traders in the City after the discovery of further
misconduct by the U.S. Department of Justice.
It said the latest cases relate to the rigging of emerging
market currencies, which did not form part of the FCA's internal
investigation.
The DoJ, Federal Reserve and New York's financial regulator
are still probing banks over foreign exchange trading.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater and Susan
Thomas)