LONDON, July 25 Royal Bank of Scotland
said on Thursday it was not considering further restructuring of
its investment bank and was focused on implementing plans
announced in February.
The Financial Times reported on Thursday that senior RBS
executives were discussing dispensing with its standalone
investment banking operation and integrating it with the group's
corporate banking unit.
"We announced a restructure of our markets business in
February. We are implementing that plan and the board is not
considering plans for further restructuring," the bank said in
an emailed statement to Reuters.