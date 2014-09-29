MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Sept 29 State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said on Monday it would invest over 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) to improve services for its commercial and corporate customers.
The bank said the investment would result in simpler and quicker services for customers including account opening and lending, with most lending decisions being made within 5 days.
RBS will also set up eight new business hubs to support entrepreneurs. (1 US dollar = 0.6159 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, told Reuters on Saturday that it will not accept an offer from the company to return to the negotiating table, and it called on the company to clarify some of its negotiating positions.